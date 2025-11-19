Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Red Wings coach Todd McLellan makes candid admission after victory over Kraken

Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan offered a candid assessment after their latest game against the Seattle Kraken, discussing the team’s performance and challenges faced on the ice.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Todd McLellan of the Detroit Red Wings.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesHead coach Todd McLellan of the Detroit Red Wings.

The Detroit Red Wings, under coach Todd McLellan, secured a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, extending their point streak to four games. Rookie center Nate Danielson marked his first NHL goal and assist in just his fifth game, making a notable early impact for the team.

Danielson’s contributions came in the second period, scoring Detroit’s second goal and setting up Emmitt Finnie’s power-play tally. Alongside him, Dylan Larkin reached the 600-point milestone in his NHL career, while Lucas Raymond added a goal and an assist to help the Red Wings improve to 12-7-1. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 20 saves in the win.

McLellan summed up the environment with a frank assessment in the aftermath. This was a tough game to play because there was never any rhythm,” he said, according to NHL.com. “It felt like the first team to score three goals was going to win, because there wasn’t much offense.”

Advertisement

How did Danielson make his mark in only five games?

The 21-year-old rookie scored his first NHL goal when Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s point shot deflected off Mason Appleton and into the net. Danielson then assisted Finnie’s goal on the power play, giving him both milestones in a single period. Despite an earlier offside challenge negating a potential goal, Danielson remained composed.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

What’s next for the Red Wings?

NHL News: Lane Hutson drops honest message for Canadiens on listening to fans in Montreal

see also

NHL News: Lane Hutson drops honest message for Canadiens on listening to fans in Montreal

The Red Wings now look ahead to their next matchup tomorrow against the New York Islanders at 8:00 p.m. ET, approaching it with confidence as they aim to maintain their winning rhythm and extend both individual and team streaks. Meanwhile, the Kraken will try to regroup and regain consistency in their upcoming contests.

Survey

Which Red Wings player had the biggest impact in Tuesday’s win over the Seattle Kraken?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Devils explored move for historic Kraken forward as Quinn Hughes’ situation fuels speculation
NHL

Devils explored move for historic Kraken forward as Quinn Hughes’ situation fuels speculation

Stars' Oettinger makes tough admission on Marchment's $18M trade to Kraken
NHL

Stars' Oettinger makes tough admission on Marchment's $18M trade to Kraken

Kraken could be open to trading top winger eyed by Patrik Laine’s Canadiens
NHL

Kraken could be open to trading top winger eyed by Patrik Laine’s Canadiens

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight, Nov. 19, for the Golden State Warriors vs Heat in Miami?
NBA

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight, Nov. 19, for the Golden State Warriors vs Heat in Miami?

Better Collective Logo