NHL News: Red Wings coach Todd McLellan makes candid admission after victory over Kraken

The Detroit Red Wings, under coach Todd McLellan, secured a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, extending their point streak to four games. Rookie center Nate Danielson marked his first NHL goal and assist in just his fifth game, making a notable early impact for the team.

Danielson’s contributions came in the second period, scoring Detroit’s second goal and setting up Emmitt Finnie’s power-play tally. Alongside him, Dylan Larkin reached the 600-point milestone in his NHL career, while Lucas Raymond added a goal and an assist to help the Red Wings improve to 12-7-1. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 20 saves in the win.

McLellan summed up the environment with a frank assessment in the aftermath. “This was a tough game to play because there was never any rhythm,” he said, according to NHL.com. “It felt like the first team to score three goals was going to win, because there wasn’t much offense.”

How did Danielson make his mark in only five games?

The 21-year-old rookie scored his first NHL goal when Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s point shot deflected off Mason Appleton and into the net. Danielson then assisted Finnie’s goal on the power play, giving him both milestones in a single period. Despite an earlier offside challenge negating a potential goal, Danielson remained composed.

What’s next for the Red Wings?

The Red Wings now look ahead to their next matchup tomorrow against the New York Islanders at 8:00 p.m. ET, approaching it with confidence as they aim to maintain their winning rhythm and extend both individual and team streaks. Meanwhile, the Kraken will try to regroup and regain consistency in their upcoming contests.

