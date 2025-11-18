Mike Sullivan had everybody in the New York Rangers worried after taking a mid-season personal leave of absence. Sailing through rough waters in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, the Blueshirts are excited to have their first-year head coach back in town.

Sullivan is back in business after attending personal matters in the NHL season. With the Rangers determined to right the ship after a rocky start to the campaign—and Sullivan’s tenure in New York City—having the two-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach back is just what the doctor ordered.

Now, Sullivan has returned for the Rangers as the Broadway Blueshirts take on a three-game road trip on the opposite coast of the country. Ahead of key NHL matchups against the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Utah Mammoth, Sullivan delivered a straightforward message on his leave, putting the matter to rest.

“I’d rather not get into the details of it, but I appreciate everybody’s support,” Sullivan admitted, via The New York Post’s Mollie Walker. “I’m grateful to James Dolan and Chris Drury for their understanding. Obviously, family means everything to all of us. I appreciate everybody’s support through a little bit of a trying circumstance.”

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan

What’s next for Rangers?

With Sullivan back behind the bench, the Blueshirts hope to get back in the win column. Fortunately, the Rangers will be away from The Big Apple for a while. On the road, New York is a completely different beast than it is when playing at Madison Square Garden.

As the Rangers face three contenders in the Western Conference on the road, they could be staring at a key opportunity to build momentum. While being an absolute wagon away from home is definitely an exciting sight, the Blueshirts must get it together and deliver in NYC, too.

A tale of two cities

So far, the Rangers boast the best away record in the NHL, posting a 9-1-1 mark. However, the Blueshirts also drag the worst home record, recording a lone win in New York City, seven defeats in regulation, and one overtime loss (1-7-1). Sooner or later, Sullivan must guide his team to a more rounded system, or their playoff odds will be crushed to ashes before fans can even get their hopes up.