The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a rough start, losing five straight and sitting second-last in the Atlantic Division at 8-9-2. General manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube face scrutiny as fans and analysts question what went wrong.

Key players including Auston Matthews, Chris Tanev, Brandon Carlo, Anthony Stolarz, and Scott Laughton are all on injured reserve, while Nicolas Roy will miss Tuesday’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

Despite the rough start, General Manager Brad Treliving has spoken out, emphasizing accountability and support for the coaching staff. The message was clear: “I’ve got all of the faith in our coach right now,” Treliving said, according to Chris Johnston on “X”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Berube’s job in danger amid Maple Leafs’ slump?

When asked about head coach Craig Berube, Treliving defended his decision to retain him, emphasizing that Berube’s coaching record and approach remain unchanged. “I’ve put the people in place on the ice, off the ice. So, the responsibility lies with myself,” Treliving added, speaking to reporters Tuesday morning in Toronto.

Advertisement

Treliving also noted the lack of consistency has been a key factor. “I think there’s been too much vanilla with our team. You can count on one hand how many complete games we’ve had,” he said.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Brad Marchand receives troubling news on key teammate amid rough patch for Panthers

What’s next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have a chance to respond immediately when the Blues visit Scotiabank Arena at 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday night. Fans will be watching closely to see whether the team can regain form and demonstrate the resilience Treliving emphasized.

Advertisement