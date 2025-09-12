NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza breaks silence on who’s to blame amid six-game skid in NL Wild Card race

It has been a brutal stretch for the New York Mets, who returned from a tough road trip only to suffer a devastating sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. What started with a 4-0 lead quickly unraveled, leaving the Mets empty-handed and staring down a six-game losing streak that has slashed their NL Wild Card cushion to just 1.5 games.

The collapse was a stark reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in September baseball. A once secure playoff path is now far from guaranteed. The Mets’ offense was silenced after the first inning in Thursday’s finale, going 25 straight batters without a baserunner as Phillies pitchers locked down the sweep. For a team that looked poised weeks ago, the urgency has reached a breaking point.

In the aftermath, manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the loss with unusual candor. He admitted the responsibility falls squarely on his shoulders to steady the team, insisting he has the belief to guide the Mets out of this spiral. His message wasn’t just to the media—it was aimed directly at his clubhouse.

Can Mendoza’s confidence reignite the Mets’ playoff push?

Speaking after the loss, Mendoza did not shy away from accountability. “I’m responsible. I’m the manager, it’s my job to get these guys going and I will,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself, my coaches and the players. It’s not easy right now. We are all frustrated, but we still got an opportunity here to achieve our goal.”

The Mets, now 76–71, return home for a nine-game homestand after a grueling road trip. Mendoza emphasized the need to reset at Citi Field, where the club owns a strong 45–27 record this year. “Always nice to go home,” he admitted, but reminded everyone that simply returning to Queens won’t solve their problems.

What do the Mets players think?

Veterans echoed Mendoza’s urgency. Starter David Peterson put it bluntly: “Gotta play better. Simple as that. We’ve seen what this group can do. We got 15 [games] left, we have to take care of business.”

Meanwhile, longtime Met Jeff McNeil stressed belief in the group despite miscues that cost them games. “Got a bunch of great guys in here. We’ve been through a lot this year. Right now, we’re still in a playoff spot. Could be worse.”

The Mets still control their Wild Card destiny, but the margin for error has evaporated. As Mendoza shouldered the responsibility to spark a turnaround, the team must now deliver with October hopes on the line. Their upcoming homestand may prove decisive in determining whether New York steadies the ship—or sinks.