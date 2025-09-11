NY Mets’ Brandon Nimmo issues fierce playoff warning amid team’s struggles

The New York Mets are staring down a precarious finish to the regular season, with their postseason hopes hanging by a thread. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo refused to let recent struggles silence the team, delivering a defiant warning to rivals in the National League Wild Card race. With every loss magnifying the stakes, Nimmo made it clear: if the Mets reach October, they will be a dangerous opponent.

After a five-game losing streak and just three wins in their last ten outings, the Mets are in a freefall that could derail a once-promising season. Offensive cold spells and bullpen miscues have plagued New York, yet Nimmo insists the team remains capable of a late-season turnaround. “There are a lot of teams hoping we don’t make the playoffs. There are definitely teams that don’t want to see us on the other side,” he said, according to The Post.

Time is a critical factor. With the NL East slipping away, the Wild Card remains the Mets’ most realistic route to the postseason. Nimmo is counting on his roster’s latent talent and the flashes of dominance the team displayed earlier in the year to stage a comeback. “We’ve got the guys. We’ve shown what we can do against top competition. If we find our rhythm, we can beat anyone in a short series,” he added.

Can the Mets turn their late-season struggles into October success?

The margin for error is razor-thin, and every game now carries postseason-level stakes. Nimmo’s warning is as much for the opposition as it is a challenge to his own teammates to shake off their slump. The Mets’ fate hinges on consistency, execution, and the ability to string together wins in the closing weeks.

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo in action during a regular-season MLB game. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Despite the setbacks, belief remains in the clubhouse. The Mets are battered but not broken, and Nimmo’s message signals a team unwilling to concede the postseason — determined to rally and keep their October hopes alive.

