How much money did France secure for reaching 2026 World Cup semifinals?

France fell to Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, and as a result, accumulated a significant amount of prize money that could still increase a little more.

France and Spain played an entertaining match at Dallas Stadium, where La Roja ultimately came out on top. Even so, Didier Deschamp’s side earned a significant amount of prize money, a figure that could still increase if they go on to win the third-place playoff.

The curse of the last Ballon d’Or winner has struck again, and this time France was the team affected. Despite this situation, Les Blues have already earned $27 million in prize money and could add another $2 million if they finish in third place. In addition, the team had already received $1.5 million to cover preparation costs before the start of the tournament.

Spain’s situation is now much more favorable from a financial standpoint. With the chance to play in the World Cup final, the team has already secured at least $33 million in prize money, a figure that could rise to $50 million if they go on to win the tournament.

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A notable increase compared to Qatar 2022

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino before this tournament. This edition has surpassed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in terms of prize money.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match.

In that edition, the team that finished fourth earned $25 million, while the third-place finisher received $27 million. France, which ended as runner-up, earned a total of $30 million, while Argentina collected $42 million after lifting the trophy.

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When and where are the next matches?

Attention now turns to what will happen next weekend. The third-place playoff will take place at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 18, with kickoff scheduled for 5 PM ET.

The grand final, meanwhile, will be played on July 19th by Spain against Argentina or England. This game will take place at New York New Jersey Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3 PM ET, where a full house is expected for the decisive match.