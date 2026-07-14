Thomas Tuchel admits he will find a way to stop Lionel Messi in semifinal vs Argentina

England head coach Thomas Tuchel spoke about what they would do regarding Lionel Messi in the semifinal against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

England and Argentina are set to face off in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup in a matchup full of history that is guaranteed to put on a show. However, the men coached by Thomas Tuchel will have to deal with Lionel Messi, who at 38 years old remains in his prime and is even fighting for the Golden Boot.

Thomas Tuchel told Telegraph Sport that they will look to stop Messi, stating, “We will find a way to stop Messi.” Additionally, during press conferences, he revealed what he has considered to be the superstar. “It crossed my mind to do man-to-man defense. I do not know if we will do it or not,” Tuchel highlighted, explaining the reason behind potentially making that decision. “He sees things before everyone else.”

The German manager spared no praise for Messi, affirming that “his tournament has been incredible” and pointing out: “How he leads the team is incredible. There are no more words to talk about those achievements and the quality he shows. He is a leader and the key player for all the teams he plays for.” The matchup promises plenty of drama, though doubts remain after Scaloni indicated that he will make changes to the lineup.

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England and Argentina fight for a spot in the final

Argentina and England will play starting at 3:00 PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner is already awaited by Spain on Sunday in the final, while the loser will play on Saturday against France for third place.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match

Tuchel recognizes the level and magnitude of the matchup and knows that it will not be easy at all, but they know there is excitement and desire. “It is an exciting duel, it is something unique to play against the reigning champions and against Messi, it is simply a great match,” Tuchel affirmed during the press conference held at the stadium.

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The England-Argentina duel always arrives loaded with symbolism, and Tuchel previewed the atmosphere: “The players are clear about what it means for both countries. It is a match that gave so many iconic moments, but as a manager, we focus on what we can control, and we do not talk about history, about iconic moments. The tension is already enough. We try to influence the players with what they have to do.”

The stakes could scarcely be higher, and not only because of the well-documented history with Argentina. England have played in just three World Cup semifinals, winning in 1966 against Portugal en route to glory, while losing to West Germany on penalties in 1990 and Croatia in 2018.