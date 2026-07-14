Lionel Scaloni leaves the door open for lineup changes ahead of Argentina vs England at 2026 World Cup

Gearing up for a semifinal showdown against England at the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni stopped short of confirming his team's starting lineup.

All Argentina know at the moment is that they will be entering a high-stakes matchup with England in the 2026 World Cup semifinals. How exactly La Albiceleste will look on the pitch, only Lionel Scaloni knows—and even the national team’s head coach may have his doubts.

As the final countdown gets underway, Scaloni admitted there could be some changes to the starting XI, which would be surprising considering Argentina have fielded a very similar lineup throughout the tournament. With reports suggesting Scaloni is planning a change that puts Rodrigo De Paul’s spot in jeopardy, the World Cup-winning manager didn’t exactly clear the air.

“There could be a change with the idea of hurting the opponent. You’ll find out tomorrow,” Scaloni said during his press conference on Tuesday. “I already have the starting lineup in my head. I just haven’t told the players yet. They always hear it first. We could make a change with the idea of hurting the opponent while also protecting ourselves from their strengths.”

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High stakes for Argentina vs England

Argentina are set to face England at a World Cup for the first time since 2002. Lionel Messi was only 14 years old the last time Argentina and England met in soccer’s biggest tournament, and this will be his first matchup against the Three Lions. Needless to say, the hype is at an all-time high for both sides.

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina, speaks to the media.

It’s no wonder the buzz around both teams’ lineups is so intense. While England have brushed off health concerns surrounding Declan Rice and Nico O’Reilly and seemingly been given the green light to field their best possible lineup, Argentina may not have the same luxury.

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Reports around Argentina’s lineup

In need of answers, there is plenty of speculation about what Argentina’s lineup will look like to face England in Atlanta, Georgia. Perhaps De Paul will indeed be benched, and one of Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez, or Exequiel Palacios will be handed the reins.

Alternative options include deploying a five-man back line in which Simeone and Gonzalez could start on the flanks, with Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Lisandro Martinez holding down the fort.

The possibilities are endless for Scaloni and his staff, which is both a blessing and a never-ending headache. With the fate of the national team on the line and a ticket to yet another World Cup final at stake, any misstep could sound the death knell for Argentina, so caution and extra caution are the name of the game.