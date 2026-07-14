Who, when, and where is Spain playing in the 2026 World Cup final?

Following a grueling, high stakes semifinal clash between France and Spain, the Spanish side secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup Final and now await the winner of the opposing bracket to see who they will face for the championship.

Following a thrilling, high-stakes battle between France and Spain, Lamine Yamal’s squad has officially punched its ticket to the World Cup Final. Powered by goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro, the Spaniards proved exactly why they are the team to beat, taking a massive step toward securing the ultimate crown in international soccer.

Spain now await the winner of the semifinal between England and Argentina, with the championship match set for July 19 at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the stage officially set, the countdown is on to crown the next world champion on US soil.

In a physical, grueling matchup, Spain left no doubt about their championship ambitions in this tournament. Sixteen years after capturing their historic maiden title in 2010, the Spaniards are now just 90 minutes away from sewing a coveted second star above their crest.

Advertisement

By dispatching France, Spain have reached the World Cup Final for just the second time in national history, joining an elite club of powerhouse nations to reach the biggest game in sports multiple times over the last three decades.

Pedro Porro of Spain.

Spain’s road to the World Cup final

Spain’s journey to the final has been a masterclass in navigating tournament soccer, surviving a gauntlet of elite opponents to earn the right to play for the trophy. Here is a look back at the opponents, the results, and the scores that defined Spain’s historic run through the 2026 World Cup bracket:

Advertisement

Group stage (Group H Winners) Spain 0–0 Cabo Verde (June 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) Spain 4–0 Saudi Arabia (June 21, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) Uruguay 0–1 Spain (June 26, Akron Stadium, Zapopan)

Knockout rounds Round of 32: Spain 3–0 Austria (July 2, Los Angeles Stadium) Round of 16: Spain 1–0 Portugal (July 6, Dallas Stadium) Quarterfinals: Spain 2–1 Belgium (July 10, Los Angeles Stadium) Semifinals: France 0–2 Spain (July 14, Dallas Stadium)



As the Spanish fanbase celebrates this monumental milestone, all eyes now pivot to the other side of the bracket, where heavyweights Argentina and England will battle to decide who meet Spain in New Jersey.

Is it over for France in the World Cup?

Following what happened with Spain, the French team will gear up for the third place game in the 2026 World Cup. France already know when and where they will meet the loser of the other semifinal between Argentina and England, a match set to be played on Wednesday July 15.

Advertisement

Also, head coach Didier Deschamps’ continuity is in doubt after this game, as the manager has established an outstanding tenure with the national team, by winning one World Cup and reaching the final twice consecutively. Besides, he is one of the only people in soccer history to win a World Cup as manager and as a player, back in France 1998.