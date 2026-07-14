Is Didier Deschamps leaving France after the 2026 World Cup?

France is no longer competing for the title of the 2026 World Cup following a tough semifinal defeat against Spain, prompting questions over what the future holds for manager Didier Deschamps.

France could not overcome Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinals in a game they lost William Saliba too early. While Les Bleus will still contend for third place, many fans are looking toward the future as Didier Deschamps prepares to depart his post at the conclusion of the tournament.

Prior to the 2026 World Cup, Didier Deschamps confirmed he would step down as head coach of France regardless of the team’s tournament finish. Although Les Bleus’ dream of a World Cup title has come to an end, Deschamps still has the opportunity to guide his side to a bronze medal in Saturday’s third-place match.

Spain, who now await for a rival in the grand final, secured their victory over France through goals by Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro. Now, the French side awaits the loser of the England vs. Argentina semifinal to determine its opponent for the third-place play-off.

Advertisement

Who will replace Didier Deschamps as France manager?

France fell short of securing another World Cup crown in 2026. Despite boasting one of the most talented rosters in recent international football history, Les Bleus were unable to unlock a resolute Spanish side.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France.

Following the semifinal defeat, attention has quickly turned to who will succeed Deschamps. Les Bleus require a world-class manager to lead an exceptionally talented young core, and a legendary figure is already waiting in the wings.

Advertisement

According to reports from ESPN, Zinedine Zidane, who saw his son Luca playing in the 2026 World Cup, is the prime candidate to succeed Didier Deschamps. The former Real Madrid boss reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the French Football Federation (FFF) to take the reins of the national team following the World Cup.

Zinedine Zidane would face his biggest managerial test

While managing Real Madrid comes with immense pressure, taking charge of the national team would represent a unique hurdle for Zinedine Zidane, who recently was eclipsed by Jude Bellingham in World Cup goals. Expectations surrounding the French squad are sky-high, given a star-studded roster featuring key players competing across Europe’s top leagues.

Zizou amassed 11 trophies during his managerial stints at Real Madrid, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. With France, his primary objectives would be guiding the nation through UEFA Euro 2028 and launching a title charge at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement