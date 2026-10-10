NY Rangers’ Mike Sullivan laments Igor Shesterkin’s scary injury, who is reportedly out of the season

The New York Rangers, led by Mike Sullivan, have suffered a major blow with goaltender Igor Shesterkin sidelined by an injury, who will reportedly miss the rest of the season.

The loss to the Washington Capitals was more than just a defeat for the New York Rangers. During the game, Mike Sullivan’s team lost its star goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, whose presence has a significant impact on the team’s performance. According to a recent report by insider Elliott Friedman, the goaltender is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“Well, it’s concerning, obviously,” Sullivan said to the press, per NHL.com‘s Tom Gulitti. “He’s an elite goaltender, and you don’t ever want to see anybody get hurt, but, obviously, he’s an important player for us.”

Shesterkin’s talent has led his own head coach to recognize him as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, if not the best. His absence is undoubtedly a major blow to the Rangers.

Advertisement

“He’s a big part of this team, without a doubt,” Sullivan added. “I’ve said it on so many different occasions, he’s one of amongst the best goalies in the world, if not the best. He’s that good.”

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers is helped of the ice after being injured.

An injury that raised concerns

Igor Shesterkin gave Rangers fans a massive scare during Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Capitals after suffering a scary right leg/lower-body injury. In the second period, he awkwardly jammed his right skate into the post while sliding back into the crease and stayed down on the ice holding his right knee in pain.

Advertisement

He couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off to the locker room and didn’t return to the game.

Shesterkin’s impact on the Rangers

The talented goalie was off to an absolute tear before going down, posting a stellar 3-1-0 record alongside a razor-thin 1.79 GAA and a elite .927 save percentage in the early 2026-27 campaign.

The perennial Vezina Trophy candidate was easily the biggest reason New York surged out to a hot 4-2-0 start before dropping a tough 3-1 contest to the Capitals, proving once again that when he’s locked in between the pipes, the Rangers are a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

Key takeaways