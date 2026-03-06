NY Rangers report confirms Carolina Hurricanes are trade suitors for Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers continue to evaluate the market for Vincent Trocheck in the final minutes before the trade deadline. Several teams have been linked to the veteran in recent days, and the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be among the most aggressive suitors as the landscape begins to take shape.

Speaking on ESPN, NHL insider Emily Kaplan reported that the Hurricanes are expected to make one more attempt to land the Rangers forward before talks potentially stall. According to Kaplan, the Hurricanes “will make a final push for Vincent Trocheck,” signaling that Carolina remains serious about bringing the veteran into their lineup.

Despite that expected push, the Rangers are not believed to be close to completing a deal. Reports indicate the organization does not feel the current compensation being discussed is worthy of moving Trocheck at this point, leaving negotiations in a holding pattern unless the Carolina Hurricanes improve the offer.

Hurricanes could trade for Vincent Trocheck

Despite some reports suggesting the Carolina Hurricanes are out of the race for Vincent Trocheck, Emily Kaplan said during a live appearance on ESPN that the team cannot be completely ruled out yet.

While negotiations may have cooled and other teams have entered the picture, Kaplan indicated that Carolina could still circle back if circumstances change. For now, the Hurricanes remain a potential suitor, even if their chances appear less certain than earlier in the process.

The New York Rangers will have the final word, but, one thing is certain. The Hurricanes want to make a push to establish themselves as Stanley Cup favorites.