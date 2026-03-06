Trending topics:
NY Rangers reportedly have trade suitors for Vincent Trocheck in Bruins, Hurricanes and Red Wings amid final push

The New York Rangers have a list of potential suitors to make a trade for Vincent Trocheck.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers
Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck continues to be one of the most closely watched names ahead of the NHL trade deadline, with multiple teams exploring the possibility of a deal with the New York Rangers.

NHL insider Emily Kaplan recently highlighted a few franchises that could be monitoring the situation. “On Vincent Trocheck, Detroit, Carolina, even Boston I’m a bit curious about.”

With the deadline approaching quickly, teams interested in Trocheck must also consider the Rangers’ reported asking price. The Rangers have made it clear that it is not in a rush to move the veteran unless the right offer arrives. It’s a challenge for any Stanley Cup contender to find the right package.

Bruins could make trade for Vincent Trocheck

Among the teams mentioned, the Bruins stand out as a particularly interesting possibility. While the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes have already been connected to Trocheck in previous reports, Kaplan’s curiosity about the Bruins suggests that Boston could be quietly exploring all options.

The Bruins have historically been aggressive when opportunities arise to strengthen their lineup for a playoff run. Right now, they have a wild card spot with 73 points, but the margin is thin.

If the Boston Bruins decide to enter the race more seriously, it would add another contender to an already competitive market. There are just a few hours before the deadline.

