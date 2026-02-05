Artemi Panarin fires vivid shot at NY Rangers after trade to Kings, leaving Mike Sullivan and teammates out of the picture

Artemi Panarin has already flipped the page. ‘The Breadman’ is ready for his next chapter in the NHL, after the New York Rangers traded him to the Los Angeles Kings. Still, he dropped a bold confession about the Blueshirts. Although it was one in which he didn’t throw Mike Sullivan nor his former teammates under the bus.

Panarin’s introduction to the Kings was very revealing. In more ways than one, it was far more interesting for the Rangers than for the organization in Los Angeles. Among many pivotal topics, the Rangers may have discovered a mole after Panarin confirmed a Rangers teammate convinced him on being traded to the Kings.

On another note, Panarin addressed his exit from the Rangers. The 34-year-old winger admitted what went on behind the scenes. Moreover, he dropped a pointed comment aimed at New York—though not at Sullivan or his teammates. Instead, Panarin took a shot at general manager Chris Drury and the front office. In his statement, Panarin blamed them and the contract extension they offered him before the 2025-26 NHL season.

“I don’t know if I should say this, but I feel like their offer said, ‘We’re not sure if we want you or not.’ That’s why I’m not signed [in New York],” Panarin admitted, via Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, blaming New York’s organization for his dramatic departure.

Mike Sullivan at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Shots fired between Rangers and Panarin

The timing of Panarin’s statement couldn’t have been any better. Rangers GM Drury had dropped a bold claim about Panarin just hours after the trade. Just like Panarin did—during his teleconference—Drury sent out mixed signals during his press conference in The Big Apple, too.

Despite praising Panarin for his time with the Broadway Blueshirts, Drury also made some blunt remarks that made noise. For example, the GM made something clear to Sullivan and Rangers fans with a slight dig at Panarin. In that regard, Drury suggested the trade is a big step toward retooling the roster.

Over, at last

All in all, it seems Panarin, Drury, and the Rangers had a lot to tell one another. However, both opted to wait until it was all said and done to go at each other’s throats. That goes to show exactly why the story between Panarin and New York had its ending already written in stone.

Regardless of Sullivan’s honest comments about Panarin and their relationship, for which he had nothing but nice words. The saga went beyond Sullivan’s reach, as he has only just arrived in Broadway, and was caught in the crossfire. At the end of the day, Panarin and the Rangers’ story was doomed from the get-go in the 2025-26 season.

