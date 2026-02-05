NY Rangers discover mole on Mike Sullivan’s team as Artemi Panarin reveals teammate convinced him on trade to Kings

Artemi Panarin’s introduction as a member of the Los Angeles Kings didn’t disappoint. Following his dramatic exit from the New York Rangers in the 2025-26 NHL season, Panarin dropped a shocking admission, that Mike Sullivan and company may have to look deep into.

When it came to Panarin’s next destination in the NHL, Sullivan and the Rangers were completely in the dark. That was until hours before the Olympic roster freeze deadline. Only then, Panarin made one thing clear to the Rangers, and that was that he would only waive his no movement clause for a trade to the Kings.

With no leverage whatsoever, their hands tied, and a ticking clock, GM Chris Drury and the Rangers were left with no choice but to send Panarin to Los Angeles—and accept whatever the Kings gave up in return. Needless to say, it was far from a king’s ransom.

Why Los Angeles?

Many fans in New York will say Panarin was traded for peanuts. Regardless, many others still couldn’t wrap their heads around the why. After so much talk surrounding Florida-based organizations or clear-cut Stanley Cup contenders like the Colorado Avalanche, why did Panarin decide he would only play for the Kings? The move made even less sense after Panarin’s Kings contract details were revealed. It didn’t take a genius to assume he could’ve signed for more with another organization.

Artemi Panarin at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Los Angeles boasts a strong lineup, no doubt. But the Kings are currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs, and the active lineup features just one fellow Russian, Andrei Kuzmenko. Well, that question has now been answered, as Panarin confessed who was behind him buying into the Kings—and it was someone within the Rangers’ organization who knows L.A. like the back of his hand: Vladislav Gavrikov.

“[Panarin] didn’t deny that there were higher offers but said money wasn’t the most important thing for him,” The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano reported. “He wanted the security of the extension, but it was also about “the feeling” he had about the team. Said he talked to Vladislav Gavrikov a lot about the Kings and that helped sell him.“

Troubling news for Rangers

The Rangers may react angrily to the information provided by Panarin. At the end of the day, a player like Gavrikov was brought on board to help the team on the ice and build a winning culture in the locker room—not serve as a PR assistant for other teams.

However, whether it was Gavrikov pumping the tires on Los Angeles or any other factor, Panarin would’ve made a decision either way. Whether he chose the Kings or another team, that side would’ve offered New York a similar deal, as the Blueshirts were essentially forced to work something out before the deadline.

