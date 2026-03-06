NY Rangers could trade Vincent Trocheck to Detroit Red Wings before NHL deadline

The Detroit Red Wings have emerged as one of the teams monitoring the Vincent Trocheck situation as the NHL trade deadline approaches. With the New York Rangers evaluating multiple options, several contenders have checked in about the veteran.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Red Wings are already part of the discussions. “The Detroit Red Wings are involved in conversations about Vincent Trocheck, as is Carolina.”

For Detroit, acquiring Trocheck could add experience and depth to a lineup trying to win the Stanley Cup. However, any potential deal would likely depend on whether the Red Wings are willing to meet the Rangers’ asking price, which several reports have described as high as the deadline draws closer.

Red Wings meet Vincent Trocheck’s conditions for trade with NY Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings appear to meet the two conditions that Vincent Trocheck has reportedly prioritized in a potential move. Detroit is not located on the West Coast, which has been mentioned as an important factor for the player due to family reasons, and the team is also viewed as a Stanley Cup contender. That combination could make the Red Wings a realistic destination if the New York Rangers ultimately decide to move Trocheck before the NHL trade deadline.

Vincent Trocheck’s suitors in NHL trade deadline

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, several teams are potential suitors for Vincent Trocheck. The Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes have shown interest in the star, while the Minnesota Wild stand out as the only team known to have submitted a formal offer to the New York Rangers so far. However, that proposal was reportedly not accepted, as the Rangers continue to evaluate their options and seek the right return before making a final decision. The Bruins could also be an option.

