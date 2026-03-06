Canadiens reportedly closing in on former Maple Leafs star with Patrik Laine likely involved

The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is reaching crucial hours. The Montreal Canadiens continue to be a team to watch. This time, the Habs could be sending a message to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade involving Patrik Laine.

The Habs have been involved in no shortage of wild rumors as the trade deadline approaches. While the Canadiens could help the New York Rangers avoid trading Vincent Trocheck to a fierce rival, they have an agenda of their own. Rivalries in the NHL are unparalleled, and nothing may send a message quite like trading for a player your biggest rival let go years ago.

Fans can already guess where Montreal’s crosshairs are headed. The Calgary Flames have been wondering what to do with Nazem Kadri all season long, just as the Habs have wondered about Laine. Thus, a move involving both may be just what the doctor ordered. Perhaps the answer was in front of them all along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Canadiens have circled back with the Flames recently on Nazem Kadri. Talks continue. Some chatter Patrik Laine could be in play here if this gets to the finish line,” as reported by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Nazem Kadri could be traded to Montreal

Advertisement

What adding Kadri would mean for Montreal

Montreal already boasts a star-studded lineup. The biggest concern for the Habs currently lies in goaltending, which is why they are reportedly testing the waters around top goalies across the league.

Advertisement

see also Canadiens get key update on Sergei Bobrovsky as trade deadline rumors involving Panthers goalie heat up

However, if the Canadiens add Kadri to the mix, they could become the apex predator in the East. If the former seventh overall pick by the Maple Leafs ends up winning a Cup with the Habs while the Buds miss the playoffs entirely, it could be too much for Toronto to take.

Advertisement

Kadri’s contract

The Flames are in no hurry to move Kadri, though. The same can’t be said about the Habs and Laine, who has played just 5 games this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Kadri, on the other hand, is under contract through the 2028–29 NHL season. However, Kadri is 35 years old, and his goals don’t exactly see eye to eye with those of Calgary, which is only just beginning its rebuild. Moreover, Kadri’s $7 million cap hit is a burden the Flames might be better off without.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both sides could look favorably upon a trade—obviously, for the right price. Laine by himself may not be enough, but the Habs definitely have a few aces up their sleeve to tilt the scales and convince their Canadian counterparts all the way in Alberta.