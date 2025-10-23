Paul Maurice fuels buzz around potential teammate of Brad Marchand, Panthers with bold message on Sidney Crosby’s sidekick

With much speculation around Sidney Crosby and the aging core of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice dropped a strong comment that may signal great news for Brad Marchand and company. Of course, it didn’t take long before the message made waves around the NHL.

Although Crosby and the Penguins are clearly overperforming in the 2025–26 NHL season, many around the league remain skeptical. For some, the hot start to the campaign is only a mirage—an oasis in the desert that is soon to engulf the City of Bridges. However, the Pens are putting up a fight. It might be up to Marchand and the Panthers to deliver a crushing loss in hopes of sending them into a spiral.

Once that happens, then it might only be a matter of time before three-time Stanley Cup champion Evgeni Malkin asks out of the organization. As reported league-wide, joining Maurice and the Panthers make lots of sense for the Russian star. On that note, Maurice’s latest comment on Malkin may have a (not-so) hidden meaning.

“I was amazed by how hard he worked,” Maurice admitted about Malkin, via reporter Rob Darragh on X. “How hard he worked in practice, he drove hard to be a great performer. He wanted to win, he wanted to score goals, and he wanted to drive.”

Evgeni Malkin at PPG PAINTS Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A match made in Magnitogorsk

Though sometimes forgotten, Maurice coached in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) during the 2012-13 season. During that time, he stood behind the bench as Malkin played for him on the Metallurg Magnitogorsk. Now, 13 years later, their paths could cross once again, this time in the NHL.

Judging by Maurice’s statement, Malkin embodies everything the Panthers stand for. Moreover, after last season’s trade for Marchand, adding another veteran with Stanley Cup Playoffs experience seems like a smart move for the Cats.

A ways to go

Of course, there’s work to be done for the Panthers to absorb the 39-year-old’s $6.1 million cap hit. Many pieces must fall into place for the trade to happen. First and foremost, both the Penguins and Malkin must be willing to engage in discussions with Florida.

Brad Marchand cries during his return to TD Garden

Malkin’s deal includes a full no-movement clause, so it will ultimately come down to his decision on whether to skip town or stay in The Burgh to play out an entire—most likely farewell—season with Crosby. Additionally, the Pens will most likely need to retain some of the cap hit for the Cats to acquire Malkin while remaining salary cap compliant.

Finally, the move will probably happen as a rental. For that to occur, Florida must be in a position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the midst of an injury-riddled campaign, that is no longer a certainty in Sunrise. There’s work to do for everyone involved, and imagining trade scenarios between Malkin and the Panthers is still a long way off.

