NHL News: Brad Marchand speaks from the heart with sincere reflection on trade from Bruins to Panthers

It wasn’t always easy, but Brad Marchand made it through an emotional visit to the Boston Bruins. Emotions were running high all night as the Florida Panthers escaped TD Garden with a tight 4-3 victory in the NHL. The home crowd was left heartbroken—not so much because of the last-minute defeat, but because they watched their cult hero skate off the ice and into the away locker room.

Fans in Boston were seemingly in denial. Watching Marchand hoist his second Stanley Cup with the Panthers was hard on its own. But welcoming the former third-round pick in 2006 return to TD Garden wearing a jersey other than the Spoked B, it was all too much.

For many, it still doesn’t feel right. However, watching ‘Marchy’ thrive and look the best he’s done in years—even if it’s with the Cats—puts a smile on Bruins fans’ faces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heart on his sleeve

On that note, Marchand was asked pregame about his thoughts and possible regrets on how his time in Boston came to an end. Known for his sarcasm and humor, the Panthers winger wore his heart on his sleeve with an honest confession.

“You’re the first person to ask me that, which is kind of crazy. Today is the first time I ever thought about… if things were different. I don’t think I could say that I regret it,” Marchand admitted in dialogue with ESPN’s crew before the game. “It worked out incredibly well. We play the game because we’re competitors and we want to win. I don’t think I could ever sit here and say that I regret how things played out. I’m very grateful for the way they did.

Advertisement

Brad Marchand during his time with the Bruins

Advertisement

“At times, I think both sides could’ve done things differently. I let my emotions handle some aspects in negotiations, maybe I could have done differently if I could go back. But I wouldn’t go back, I wouldn’t do it differently if I could. My kids being there [when we won the Cup] makes it worth it. If I were in the situation I would handle it differently, but I’m happy with how it played out, for sure.”

Advertisement

see also Brad Marchand sets record straight on feelings for Panthers, Bruins after emotional return to TD Garden

Fighting back tears

Marchand was clearly choked up when talking about his emotions and the journey he’s been through since being traded out of Boston. Even an experienced NHL veteran like Marchand can feel nerves about entering a new locker room. Fortunately for him, he struck gold when joining the Panthers.

“Coming down to Florida, I could’ve had a much different experience, but I had some of the best months of my life,” Marchand added. “Some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey. Got to make incredible friendships and win a Cup.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

On and off the ice, the chemistry was visible, and the Nova Scotia-native looked as if he had spent his whole life in South Florida. Fans immediately took him in, as his charisma matched perfectly with the culture in Sunrise.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Mixed emotions

Now, Marchand is signed to the Panthers for the next six years. By the time his $31.5 million deal comes to an end, Brad will be 43. Whether he signs a contract to retire a Bruin or not, Marchand will always be attached to the Spoked B, as he made it clear with a big admission on a potential return to Boston.

Advertisement

“Yeah, [I will always be a Bruin at heart]. I’m so grateful to be in this dressing room with this group of guys. I’ve tried not to show any disrespect in that way as if I’m not very grateful to be here because I am. I’ve been here for 7 months, [but] I’ve been in Boston for 15 years,” Marchand stated, via CLNS Media.

Advertisement

Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers in Game Six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

“It’ll always be in my heart and always be a special place. But again I’m on to a new chapter and it’s what I’m gonna make the most of because my career is gonna end at some point and I, I always try to be grateful for the moment and not waste the day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Florida has won a special place in his heart, as he is now a man with two great loves in the NHL. However, many believe the first love is the truest—and Marchand may not be an exception.