Red Wings HC Todd McLellan confirms special treatment for Patrick Kane’s star teammate

After Dylan Larkin won gold with Team USA in the Winter Olympics, the Detroit Red Wings are planning a special reception for their medalist. In that regard, head coach Todd McLellan confirmed Larkin will receive preferential treatment compared to Patrick Kane and the rest of the team as the NHL season resumes.

“[Larkin] is MIA (Missing in Action),” McLellan jokingly said about Larkin, whose adventures with the gold medal have gone viral all over social media, during a press conference. “From what I understand, the POTUS has invited [Team USA] to Washington, and I believe that’s where they are at.

“If it all goes well—weather and flights cooperate—Larkin can sleep in his own bed late tonight. We will have him around the arena tomorrow. Not sure if he will skate, but we expect him to be on the plane and be a factor in Ottawa on Thursday.”

Larkin and Red Wings resume playoff push

As McLellan told reporters, Larkin will be back in the lineup when the Red Wings resume their 2025–26 NHL season against the Ottawa Senators. With him back on the ice, Kane and the rest of the Wings can resume their push to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2015–16 season.

Dylan Larkin captain of the Detroit Red Wings

Ten years later, Detroit is vying to snap its nine-season playoff drought. It is the second-longest active drought, only behind the Buffalo Sabres’ 14-year streak. As it stands, both franchises are set to snap those streaks.

Larkin and Kane’s numbers so far

So far in the 2025-26 NHL season, Larkin registers 51 points (26 goals and 25 assists) in 58 appearances. Meanwhile, Kane has put up 32 points (8 goals and 24 assists) in 43 outings.