Has any NHL team ever finished the season undefeated? The closest near-perfect runs

Perfection on ice has tempted more than a few great teams — from the 1976–77 Canadiens, who turned dominance into routine, to modern powerhouses that’ve brushed against the impossible. Yet none have ever escaped defeat entirely.

Each generation delivers a new contender that teases the dream: a team skating through winter with swagger, numbers and noise that whisper “maybe this is the one”. But the grind of the NHL always finds a way to break the spell.

Still, those near-perfect seasons endure in hockey memory, the nights when the rink felt smaller, the puck lighter, and victory inevitable. They became more than records; they became legends, proof that chasing perfection is its own kind of immortality.

Philadelphia Flyers (1979–80): The 35-game miracle run

Center Keith Acton of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990. (Source: Ken Levine /Allsport)

In the fall of 1979, the Philadelphia Flyers carved out one of the most staggering streaks in NHL history — 35 consecutive games without a loss. Between October 14, 1979 and January 6, 1980, they went 25–0–10, a record that still stands today.

The mix of grit, skill, and unshakable belief defined that stretch, turning a regular season into a phenomenon. Led by Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber and goaltender Pete Peeters, the Flyers dominated opponents with suffocating forechecks and relentless energy.

Their run became a cultural moment in Philadelphia, where fans began to believe in perfection. Though they ultimately fell short of an undefeated season — and later lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Islanders — the streak remains a gold standard for consistency and resilience in NHL lore.

Montreal Canadiens (1976–77): Dominance redefined

Montreal Canadiens (Source: Hockey Hall of Fame)

If perfection ever came close to being real, it was the 1976–77 Montreal Canadiens. That season, they finished with an almost unthinkable 60–8–12 record, collecting points in 72 of 80 games. Their blend of artistry and precision reshaped what a “great” team could look like.

Led by Guy Lafleur, Ken Dryden, Larry Robinson and Serge Savard, the Canadiens outscored their rivals by 216 goals and finished a staggering 20 points ahead of the next-best team.

They carried that dominance into the playoffs, losing just two games en route to another Stanley Cup. It wasn’t a perfect season on paper — but it came as close as humanly possible.

Detroit Red Wings (1995–96): A modern machine

Mike Ramsey #15 of the Detroit Red Wings in 1995. (Source: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Two decades later, the 1995–96 Detroit Red Wings revived the dream of near-perfection. With 62 wins, they broke Montreal’s single-season victory record, finishing 62–13–7.

Their combination of European finesse and North American toughness made them nearly unbeatable through much of the year. Led by Steve Yzerman, Sergei Fedorov and Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit’s puck control and two-way play became a blueprint for modern success.

Yet, even with all that dominance, the Red Wings fell short in the postseason, losing to the Avalanche in a shocking Western Conference Final — a reminder that perfection in hockey is as fragile as a bounce off the boards.

Chicago Blackhawks (2012–13): The short-season surge

Members of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012. (Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In a lockout-shortened 2012–13 campaign, the Chicago Blackhawks launched one of the most electric starts in NHL history. They went 24 games without a regulation loss (21–0–3), a run that reignited a city and reminded fans that greatness could strike even in a condensed season.

Behind Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Corey Crawford, Chicago’s blend of speed and structure overwhelmed teams night after night. They went on to win the Stanley Cup, completing one of the most satisfying arcs in modern hockey — a streak that felt, at times, untouchable.

Boston Bruins (2022–23): Regular-season royalty

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins reacts with teammates in 2022. (Source: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The 2022–23 Boston Bruins rewrote the record books with 65 wins and 135 points, the most in NHL history. For months, they looked unstoppable — a machine of defensive discipline and offensive depth led by David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Linus Ullmark.

But even historic numbers couldn’t guarantee immortality. The Bruins’ dream collapsed in the first round of the playoffs, proving once again that no regular season, no matter how dominant, is ever truly perfect. Still, their run remains one of the most complete displays of power in the modern era.

