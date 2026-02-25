Sidney Crosby injury sparks honest statement from Penguins HC Dan Muse to rest of the team

The Pittsburgh Penguins are well aware their climb is only steeper with Sidney Crosby out of the picture. However, it can also present a big opportunity for the rest of the team in the 2025-26 NHL season. Head coach Dan Muse definitely thinks so.

After days of much uncertainty and speculation, the Penguins confirmed an alarming injury update on Crosby, who is expected to miss at least four weeks of NHL action. The Pens’ captain has been placed in Injured Reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury.

Still, there is nothing Muse and company can do right now. It’s all in Crosby and the medical staff’s hands. Well, there is one thing the Penguins can do, and that is winning. As long as Pittsburgh can stay afloat amid the crisis, Crosby will be thankful. By the time he is back on the ice, he hopes to join a playoff team and not one whose NHL season is over. In that regard, Muse voiced a strong reminder to his players.

“It’s the opportunity for us to continue to raise our collective game,” Muse admitted about Crosby’s long absence, via Sportsnet Pittsburgh’s Josh Getzoff on X. “This is the reality of our sport. There are injuries.”

Penguins already know who will replace Crosby

Before knowing exactly what their captain was dealing with, the Penguins had already tested their plan to replace Crosby. Therefore, Pittsburgh called up Avery Hayes from the AHL.

Upon his return to the NHL, the undrafted rookie will jump right into the top forward line. Hayes will join Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust in the top offensive unit.

Are the Penguins a legit threat without Crosby?

Hayes has only made one career appearance in the NHL. During his lone outing, Hayes scored two goals, proving he can be a pivotal addition to the organization in the City of Bridges.

With Crosby sidelined for a month, the rookie may be the one to step up and help the Penguins weather the storm. It would certainly be poetic. However, that scenario may not be realistic—or ideal—for a team eyeing one last run at the Stanley Cup with its long-tenured core.

For some time, it has seemed that Pittsburgh would go only as far as Crosby could take them. With him unavailable, it is time for the Penguins to prove that narrative wrong.

