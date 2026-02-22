Why is Connor Bedard not playing today for Team Canada vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game?

Team Canada enters the gold medal game against Team USA with a roster built around experience, depth, and proven performance under pressure. However, a big question is why Connor Bedard is not available in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

As the Olympic final approaches, head coach Jon Cooper has leaned heavily on veterans like Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid to guide the team through high-stakes moments and maintain composure in the tournament’s most demanding situations.

Nevertheless, even with good results, one of the most notable storylines during the entire tournament has been the absence of Bedard, the 20-year-old Chicago Blackhawks standout widely regarded as one of hockey’s brightest young stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why is Connor Bedard not playing for Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey tournament?

Connor Bedard’s absence from the roster stems from a decision by head coach Jon Cooper, who opted to prioritize veteran reliability and situational experience for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The move has sparked debate among fans and analysts who expected the young phenom to play a role on hockey’s biggest international stage. Supporters of the decision argue that Canada’s depth relies on extensive international and playoff experience.

Advertisement

Still, the controversy highlights the immense expectations surrounding Bedard’s future with the national team. At just 20 years old, he is viewed as a foundational piece for Canada’s next generation, and his time on the Olympic spotlight is widely believed to be set for 2030.

Advertisement