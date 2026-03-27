Sidney Crosby suffers injury vs Senators and uncertainty grows as Penguins delay update

Uncertainty surrounding Sidney Crosby resurfaced after the legend suffered another injury with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Now, there’s an important development in the team’s schedule.

According to a report by Taylor Haase, the Pens canceled practice on Friday, a move that immediately raised questions about Crosby’s availability following his left leg injury against the Ottawa Senators.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins canceled their practice that was originally scheduled for Friday. So, there likely won’t be an update on Sidney Crosby until pregame on Saturday.”

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Sidney Crosby’s injury update delayed

The situation feels familiar for those who followed Sidney Crosby’s injury during the 2026 Olympics. At that time, Team Canada also held closed-door sessions and limited media availability, making it difficult to determine the severity of his issue.

Now, with practice canceled and no formal update expected until game day, uncertainty has once again taken center stage. The decision to cancel practice removes one of the few opportunities for reporters to observe Crosby’s status firsthand.

If Crosby is unavailable, even briefly, it could impact Pittsburgh’s preparation for a critical stretch. The Penguins remain in a tight race in the Metropolitan Division, and every game carries playoff implications. Losing clarity around their top player complicates lineup planning and raises concerns about how the team will respond.