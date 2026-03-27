Penguins receive important Sidney Crosby injury update after game vs Senators

Sidney Crosby suffered another injury during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators, raising concerns among fans and analysts alike.

The veteran was forced to leave the game after experiencing discomfort in his left knee. Importantly, this new issue is unrelated to the previous injury that sidelined him for a month following the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Crosby’s situation is key if the Penguins want to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs. According to a report from Taylor Haase, there are positive signs. “For what it’s worth, I saw Sidney Crosby and he wasn’t moving with a limp or anything. Seemed normal.”

Advertisement

How long will Sidney Crosby be out?

Early reports suggest that Sidney Crosby may not be sidelined for an extended period. The injury appears manageable, and with proper rest and treatment, he could return sooner than many feared.

Can the Penguins make the playoffs?

The Penguins can make the playoffs as they are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 88 points. They control their destiny in what will be a tight battle with the Blue Jackets and the Islanders.