David Montgomery clears the air on Lions future with five-word reaction to trade rumor

A new NFL season is already taking shape, bringing with it a wave of rumors about player arrivals and departures. In this case, the Detroit Lions are at the center of attention, with David Montgomery reportedly linked to a potential trade.

There’s no doubt that the running back is one of the key weapons Dan Campbell has on his team, making it unsurprising that several teams would be interested in acquiring his services.

Regardless, in response to trade rumors, Montgomery himself took to his X account to dismiss any intentions of leaving the Lions. “Damn, Dmo told you that ?,” he stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Information circulating on social media suggested that the RB had requested a departure from the franchise, and that, in the event of a trade, Detroit would seek a “decent Day 3 pick” (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return.

Running back David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Montgomery aims to repeat his 2025 season

In the 2025 NFL season, Detroit Lions’ David Montgomery delivered a consistent performance as a key pillar of the team’s backfield. Over 17 games, Montgomery recorded 158 carries for 716 rushing yards, maintaining a solid 4.5 average yards per attempt and finding the end zone for 8 touchdowns.

Advertisement

see also Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson addresses fan concerns over potential Maxx Crosby trade

One of the running back’s standout moments of the year came in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, where he exploded for a season-high 151 rushing yards and two scores.

Advertisement