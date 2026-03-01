Trending topics:
NFL

David Montgomery clears the air on Lions future with five-word reaction to trade rumor

David Montgomery has responded to rumors about his potential departure from the Detroit Lions ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions.
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesDavid Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions.

A new NFL season is already taking shape, bringing with it a wave of rumors about player arrivals and departures. In this case, the Detroit Lions are at the center of attention, with David Montgomery reportedly linked to a potential trade.

There’s no doubt that the running back is one of the key weapons Dan Campbell has on his team, making it unsurprising that several teams would be interested in acquiring his services.

Regardless, in response to trade rumors, Montgomery himself took to his X account to dismiss any intentions of leaving the Lions. “Damn, Dmo told you that ?,” he stated.

Advertisement

Information circulating on social media suggested that the RB had requested a departure from the franchise, and that, in the event of a trade, Detroit would seek a “decent Day 3 pick” (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return.

David Montgomery RB Detroit Lions

Running back David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Montgomery aims to repeat his 2025 season

In the 2025 NFL season, Detroit Lions’ David Montgomery delivered a consistent performance as a key pillar of the team’s backfield. Over 17 games, Montgomery recorded 158 carries for 716 rushing yards, maintaining a solid 4.5 average yards per attempt and finding the end zone for 8 touchdowns.

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson addresses fan concerns over potential Maxx Crosby trade

see also

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson addresses fan concerns over potential Maxx Crosby trade

One of the running back’s standout moments of the year came in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, where he exploded for a season-high 151 rushing yards and two scores.

Advertisement

Survey

Do you think Montgomery should leave Detroit this season?

already voted 0 people

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Sullivan puts NY Rangers on high alert amid trade rumors
NHL

Sullivan puts NY Rangers on high alert amid trade rumors

NFL insider links Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur with known QB amid Kyler Murray’s exit rumors
NFL

NFL insider links Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur with known QB amid Kyler Murray’s exit rumors

Sidney Crosby’s key teammate might leave Penguins in 2026
NHL

Sidney Crosby’s key teammate might leave Penguins in 2026

NY Mets star Juan Soto issues strong warning to the rest of MLB ahead of the 2026 season
MLB

NY Mets star Juan Soto issues strong warning to the rest of MLB ahead of the 2026 season

Better Collective Logo