Where to watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Orlando City SC will receive Inter Miami in a 2026 MLS regular season game. Find out here all the details of the game, when, where, and how to catch this showdown live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Leopoldo Smith/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

Orlando City SC will face Inter Miami in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

Tempers will run high in South Florida this weekend as the Miami Derby returns, with Inter Miami squaring off against Orlando City SC in one of MLS’s marquee rivalry matchups. Both teams are searching for answers early in the season: Orlando are still hunting its first win after a loss to New York Red Bulls.

On the other hand, Miami are looking to rebound from a 3-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC. With pride, momentum, and a spark for the campaign at stake—plus added pressure on Lionel Messi and Miami to deliver—this showdown has all the ingredients of a statement game. Don’t miss it.

When will the Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami match be played?

Orlando City SC play against Inter Miami this Sunday, March 1, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Tiago of Orlando City SC – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami live in the USA.

Leonardo Herrera
