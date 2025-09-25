Stanley Cup champion with Brad Marchand returns to Bruins in front office role

The Boston Bruins are in much need of reminders of their glory days. While Brad Marchand is happy elsewhere in the NHL, the organization took matters into their own hands by re-hiring a Stanley Cup champion in a different role.

Zdeno Chara has lived in four different cities during his NHL career. Still, there’s only one place he calls home—and that is Boston. The retired defenseman hung up his skates after the 2021–22 season but has remained close to the action since.

Now, the Spoked B is welcoming the former teammate of Marchand and the 2011 Stanley Cup champs in a new role. Standing at 6’9″, Chara was second to none in patrolling the ice; now, his job will require him to be off the ice.

“The Boston Bruins have announced that Zdeno Chara has been named Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor,” the Bruins announced on NHL.com.

Zdeno Chara at TD Garden on November 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

New task

Under his new role within Boston’s organization, the Bruins are entrusting many responsibilities to the franchise’s icon. Chara has been trustworthy on the ice, and there’s no reason for the team to think he won’t be off the ice as well.

“Chara will work closely with both players and staff to advise the organization in key areas. His primary responsibilities will include building relationships and strengthening communication between players and coaches, attending practices and home games, and providing off-ice development support to defensemen. He will also make periodic visits to connect with prospects at the AHL level,” the Bruins stated.

Accolades

Chara’s NHL journey has been one of a kind. The blueliner became a symbol of the Bruins’ defensive system. If any opponent wanted to venture onto the Spoked B’s D-zone, Chara would make his presence felt. As a result, the defenseman was named the league’s best blueliner in 2009, winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy.

Moreover, Chara won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award during the 2010–11 season. When Chara called it a career in 2022, he had joined an exclusive club of players who had played in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s). For the cherry on top after retiring, Chara became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, being inducted in the class of 2025.