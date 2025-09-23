NHL News: Brad Marchand finds out Paul Maurice’s plans for him on Panthers after extension

After signing a six-year extension with the Florida Panthers, many fans across the NHL expected a big promotion for Brad Marchand. Despite the massive new deal in South Florida, it seems Paul Maurice has no such plans in store for the 37-year-old veteran.

Marchand turned back the arms of the clock last season. After arriving in Sunrise during the NHL trade deadline, the former Bruins’ captain played some of the best hockey of his career. Putting Father Time against the ropes, Marchand now has his eyes on a third Stanley Cup—both his own and the Panthers’.

The Panthers have become the NHL’s apex predator, largely thanks to their unparalleled depth. The fact that Marchand played on the third line alongside Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell only highlights this. As Coach Maurice hinted, the Panthers don’t plan to change what worked last season—if it isn’t broken, why fix it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Maurice says keeping the Luostarinen/Lundell/Marchand line together is a ‘starting point’ this season, but a lot will depend on how the other lines shape up,” as reported by Jameson Olive on X.

Paul Maurice of the Florida Panthers on April 25, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

No stepping off the gas

The Panthers have had the busiest schedule out of every team in the NHL in the last three years. With three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, there’s barely been time for the Cats to catch their breath. Before they can sit back to relax, it’s time to hit the ice again.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Brad Marchand’s Panthers cut ties with former draft selection who never panned out

While exhausting, the Panthers wouldn’t want it any other way. Florida has long dreamt of times like these. Now that they are finally here, the Cats won’t take them for granted. Who knows if the organization will ever experience this feeling ever again? It’s better to take it all in before it becomes a fading memory of the glory days.

Advertisement

On that note, Maurice made something clear to the veterans on the team. Don’t expect any mercy on the upcoming practices. “We’re going as hard as we’ve ever gone,” the head coach commented as the team enters the hardest part of training camp.

Third time’s the charm

The saying might carry a different meaning for the Panthers. Florida has already won back-to-back Stanley Cups but is far from content. Marchand and company are heavy favorites to win the 2026 Stanley Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win the Stanley Cup next season? Who will win the Stanley Cup next season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The odds aren’t exactly in the Panthers’ favor, as no team has won three straight championships since the NHL introduced the salary cap. Regardless, Florida is determined to take its chances.