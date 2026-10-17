Todd McLellan backs Michael Rasmussen despite his struggling start to the season with Red Wings

Todd McLellan still believes Michael Rasmussen can regain his best form to help the Detroit Red Wings.

The Detroit Red Wings may not have started the season the way they had hoped in the Atlantic Division, and one possible reason is the lack of production from certain players. Michael Rasmussen is one of the players who has yet to find his scoring touch, although Todd McLellan believes he has other strengths that can help his teammates.

“We’re not going to sit here and judge (Rasmussen) based on his point total. The rest of the world might, but his contribution to the team is his size (6-foot-6, 220 pounds), which he’s used pretty well,” McLellan said via Dave Hogg of NHL.com.

Rasmussen has played an indispensable role for the Red Wings, helping Andrew Copp score the game-winner against the Philadelphia Flyers. Can McLellan get one of his key offensive players back to his best as the season progresses?

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Why the Red Wings need Rasmussen?

For Todd McLellan and the Red Wings, getting Michael Rasmussen firing on all cylinders is crucial because he brings a distinct physical presence, board-play grit, and net-front toughness that few others on the roster can replicate. Standing at 6’6″ and 220 pounds, Rasmussen’s biggest virtues lie in his ability to wear down opposing defenders, win heavy battles along the boards, penalty-kill effectively, and create crucial screen space in the offensive zone.

Lane Hutson #48 of the Montréal Canadiens handles the puck against Michael Rasmussen #27 of the Detroit Red Wings.

While his overall box score isn’t flashy—having gone goal-less with 0 goals and 1 assist (along with 2 penalty minutes and a -3 rating) through the opening stretch of the 2026–27 season—Detroit deeply needs him to regain his top form to stabilize their bottom-six forward group, provide secondary physical disruption, and make them much harder to play against night in and night out.

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Rasmussen needs to return to his best form

Michael Rasmussen had a relatively quiet and injury-plagued campaign last season for Detroit, finishing the 2025–26 regular season with 6 goals and 8 assists (14 points) in 64 games while averaging 12:39 of ice time per night. His offensive production cooled off significantly as he battled a late-season lower-body injury, and his physical edge also dipped, tallying just 64 hits after posting 141 hits the previous year.

Given his size and draft pedigree, the Red Wings are looking for him to bounce back toward his career-best form—like his 2023–24 output of 13 goals and 33 points—and re-establish himself as a reliable, physical force in Detroit’s bottom six.

Key takeaways

Todd McLellan publicly defended Michael Rasmussen despite his scoreless start to the season.

Michael Rasmussen despite his scoreless start to the season. Michael Rasmussen has recorded 0 goals and 1 assist in the 2026–27 season.

in the 2026–27 season. Michael Rasmussen recorded 14 points in 64 games during the 2025–26 season.