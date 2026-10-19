John Harbaugh warns Cam Skattebo about up-for-grabs NY Giants’ RB1 job

John Harbaugh had a blunt message for the New York Giants' running back room, particularly Cam Skattebo, after the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the NFL season.

When John Harbaugh revealed the New York Giants‘ plan to address their fumbling issues in better weather conditions, no one imagined Cam Skattebo would be taken out of the equation entirely. That’s how things played out in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, though, as the Giants’ leading rusher remained in uniform but failed to register a single touch of the football.

After the game, Skattebo accepted Harbaugh and the Giants’ punishment, which came as a sigh of relief, as a heated reaction would have only led to more drama in what’s already been a dramatic enough year for New York—and it’s not even November.

While many believed Harbaugh’s decision to bench Skattebo was merely a way to send a message, the head coach has now spoken on the matter, admitting he isn’t convinced Skattebo is the main running back option in East Rutherford. At least based on what he’s seen so far, Harbaugh is still making up his mind. Entering Week 7, the Giants may be heading into an unexpected competition for the RB1 job. Needless to say, nobody saw this coming.

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“I don’t like you divvying up the snaps between four backs. One of those guys needs to step up and be the back. And none of those guys [has] done that yet,” Harbaugh stated postgame, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

NY Giants’ running back room

Coming into the season, no one would’ve questioned that Skattebo was the main running back in New York. Even coming off his gruesome injury last year, the ASU product was still expected to lead the team in touches, rushing yards, broken tackles, and friendly headbutts with teammates.

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Skattebo is still leading the running back room in almost every category, but he’s also well ahead of everyone else in fumbles, with four total—more than the rest of the team combined. With Skattebo benched in Week 6, the Giants got their first taste of the Najee Harris, Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. trio, and it was ugly. The three combined for just 34 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Harbaugh may have cost Giants the game

Harbaugh may be right that Skattebo hasn’t been at his best, but saying he hasn’t looked like the team’s RB1 is a bit of a stretch. At the very least, he’s been better than his competition. Skattebo’s worst game this season was his outing against the LA Rams in Week 2. Even then, he recorded 36 yards on 12 carries, more than the trio of Tracy Jr., Harris, and Singletary managed against a weaker Saints defense.

Harbaugh’s harsh approach to fumbles is nothing new, though. In Week 1, Tracy Jr. fumbled, and he didn’t see the field again afterward. Skattebo fumbled in overtime in Week 5 and didn’t play a single snap in Week 6. How much he’ll play in Week 7 remains to be seen, but it’s clear New York needs him.

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As great as it is to see Harbaugh hold everyone accountable, regardless of the name on the back of the jersey, that approach can become a problem when it gets in the way of what’s actually best for the team and its aspirations for the season. In Week 6, it came back to bite the G-Men.

Key takeaways