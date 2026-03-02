Elias Pettersson addresses Canucks trade rumors with candid shot outside the organization

The Vancouver Canucks should know it by now: In VanCity, when it rains, it pours. And as of late, the sun rarely breaks through for the Canucks. The 2025-26 NHL season has been nothing short of disastrous, but as Elias Pettersson and company have learned, it can always be worse.

With the NHL trade deadline (March 6) grabbing the spotlight around the league, the Canucks are not exempt from the noise. They may be dead last in the standings, but they can still hear the loud buzz from the basement. Moreover, as teams in the penthouse prepare for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they look down at the disheartened Canucks in search of a diamond in the rough.

In that regard, Pettersson may very well be a key addition for any organization with Stanley Cup hopes. Still, his personality is often frowned upon around the league, and it could steer teams away from him. When asked about the rumors surrounding his name, Pettersson delivered a stern response—one that only reinforced that perception.

“I mean, it’s you guys who make the trade rumors so ask yourself,” Elias Pettersson told reporters after practice on Monday, via Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News.

Elias Pettersson during the Canucks’ Ice & Dice Gala event in 2026

Could Pettersson be traded?

It feels like there is always drama surrounding Pettersson in Vancouver. Last offseason, the Canucks’ front office made a choice they can’t take back. During the 2023-24 season, Vancouver re-signed Pettersson to an eight-year, $92.8 million extension—an $11.6 million annual cap hit running through 2032.

However, the Canucks had only a narrow window to move him without restrictions. By keeping him on the roster past July 1, 2025, they allowed his full No-Movement Clause (NMC) to kick in. Now, if Vancouver wants to ship Pettersson out, he must waive that clause for a trade to happen.

The Canucks had their chance to control the narrative, but now Pettersson is the one firmly in the driver’s seat. It feels as though the steering wheel was handed to him the moment J.T. Miller was traded and Rick Tocchet stepped aside. However, Vancouver has only headed downhill. If he wants out and the team is keen on moving him, a deal is possible. But if he’s content to stay in British Columbia, the front office is essentially powerless.

