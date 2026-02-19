Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

When will Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby play in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal with Team Canada vs Finland?

Team Canada heads into a high-stakes semifinal against Finland, with fans eagerly watching to see if Sidney Crosby will return and how Connor McDavid will step up to lead the team in this critical showdown at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Connor McDavid of Team Canada
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid of Team Canada

Team Canada is set to face Finland in a high-stakes semifinal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, with the puck scheduled to drop on Friday, February 20. The matchup promises to be a test of depth, skill, and composure, as Canada navigates the tournament with an uncertain status surrounding their star captain, Sidney Crosby.

Crosby, who left the quarterfinal win over Czechia with a lower-body injury, has yet to be cleared for the game. Reports indicate he may attempt a light skate before the matchup to test his readiness, but his participation remains in question.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has been preparing to take on an even larger leadership role, guiding the team alongside other elite players if Crosby cannot play, ensuring Team Canada maintains its competitive edge.

Advertisement

What time is Team Canada vs Finland semifinal at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The highly anticipated semifinal between Canada and Finland is set for Friday, February 20, at 10:40 a.m. ET, giving fans an early-morning showdown filled with high stakes, star talent, and gold medal implications.

Will Sidney Crosby play for Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal?

Sidney Crosby’s participation remains uncertain as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury, but if he is unable to play, Connor McDavid will step up to lead Team Canada as captain.

Advertisement
Radko Gudas sends clear message to Sidney Crosby after injury in Team Canada win vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

see also

Radko Gudas sends clear message to Sidney Crosby after injury in Team Canada win vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Connor McDavid could receive huge responsibility from Sidney Crosby and Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal
NHL

Connor McDavid could receive huge responsibility from Sidney Crosby and Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal

Sidney Crosby could reportedly play with Connor McDavid for Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal
NHL

Sidney Crosby could reportedly play with Connor McDavid for Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal

Connor McDavid teammate sends message to Sidney Crosby after injury at 2026 Winter Olympics
NHL

Connor McDavid teammate sends message to Sidney Crosby after injury at 2026 Winter Olympics

NY Giants are put on notice after clear message from Chiefs star about Travis Kelce rumors
NFL

NY Giants are put on notice after clear message from Chiefs star about Travis Kelce rumors

Better Collective Logo