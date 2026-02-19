Connor McDavid could receive huge responsibility from Sidney Crosby and Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal

Connor McDavid could be on the verge of assuming one of hockey’s most symbolic responsibilities as Team Canada prepares for the 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal against Finland. With Sidney Crosby dealing with a lower-body injury and his availability uncertain, attention has shifted to who would lead the team onto the ice if the longtime captain cannot play.

Canada’s leadership group remains stacked with experience, but McDavid stands as the emotional and competitive heartbeat of the roster. The Edmonton Oilers superstar has already embraced a prominent voice in the dressing room, and teammates have consistently pointed to his composure and drive in high-pressure moments throughout the tournament.

The situation underscores Crosby’s enduring influence while highlighting the next generation of leadership in Canada. Even as the veteran captain works to return, the team’s focus remains on maintaining stability and identity in a win-or-go-home game against a disciplined Finnish side.

Could Connor McDavid become Team Canada’s captain vs Finland?

Yes. Connor McDavid could be Team Canada’s captain against Finland. According to a report from Elliotte Friedman and The Athletic, the captaincy question may already have a clear answer if Sidney Crosby cannot dress.

“While Sidney Crosby hasn’t been ruled out for Friday yet, international rules stipulate someone has to wear the captain’s ‘C’’ And that someone will undoubtedly be Connor McDavid in the semifinal if Sid is indeed out.”

Although Jon Cooper was reluctant to announce a key decision, International tournament rules require a designated captain on the official lineup card, meaning Canada must make a formal change if Sidney Crosby is unavailable. McDavid’s stature, performance level, and respect within the locker room make him the natural choice to inherit the “C” on a temporary basis.

Sidney Crosby could pass the torch in Canada vs Finland to Connor McDavid

If the change becomes official, it would mark a symbolic passing of responsibility, not a replacement of Crosby’s leadership, but a continuation of it. With Connor McDavid potentially wearing the letter, Canada would still skate into the semifinal anchored by elite leadership, reinforcing the standard that has defined the program for generations. It could be a historic moment considering what we know so far about Team Canada star at 2026 Winter Olympics.