Why is Zach Hyman not playing tonight for Oilers vs Flames in 2025-26 NHL season debut?

The Edmonton Oilers know what is expected of them as they enter the 2025-26 NHL season. As they host the Calgary Flames in a new edition of the Battle of Alberta, fans across the league wonder why Zach Hyman isn’t on the ice with the rest of his teammates.

The Oilers are going after the Stanley Cup after consecutive defeats in the Final. Determined to hoist Edmonton’s first Cup since 1990, the Oilers knows the work is cut out for them during the 2025-26 NHL season.

After Connor McDavid re-signed, the organization tied another star to an extension. Now, there are no excuses in the Gateway to the North. Barring more injury setbacks, Edmonton must walk their talk after a long summer of promises to the fanbase in Northern Alberta. Without Hyman to start the season, it will take more out of everybody to reach the promised land.

Why isn’t Hyman playing?

Hyman has been out of the Oilers’ lineup since the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The veteran forward dislocated his wrist during Edmonton’s matchup with the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. Hyman underwent surgery on his right wrist in May and has been recovering ever since.

Zach Hyman arrives for a game

As the Oilers face-off against the eternal enemies, Flames, at Rogers Place, the 33-year-old winger will not step onto the ice. When the puck drops in Edmonton, Hyman will miss his 16th game in a row (counting the 2024-25 postseason and 2025-26 preseason).

When is Hyman expected to return?

While assuring Hyman is fully healthy and avoiding rushing his recovery is paramount, it’s no secret the Oilers hope to have him back on the lineup as soon as possible. On that note, Edmonton may not have to wait for too long.

“Hyman won’t be available during the first month of the 2025-26 season,” as reported by CBS Sports. “He’s expected to join the team in early November.” The Oilers have placed Hyman on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Time to shine

As is often the case in the NHL, key players being out due to injuries means big opportunities for others to step into the spotlight. On that note, Trent Frederic might have the perfect chance to prove his worth—and he’s being given quite the platform to do so.

With Hyman out, Frederic is sliding onto the first line, joining the best duo in the NHL: Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Alongside them, the 27-year-old forward could put doubts to rest regarding his eight-year, $30.8 million contract.