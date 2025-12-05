NHL News: Connor McDavid sends message on scoring hat trick after Oilers dominate Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers overwhelmed the Seattle Kraken 9-4 on Thursday night, improving their record to 12-11-5 and securing 29 points, tying them for the final Western Conference Wild Card spot. With four points out of first place in the Pacific Division, Edmonton’s playoff hopes remain alive, and the team showed offensive firepower on display.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid led the charge, netting the 13th hat trick of his career. His performance was a stark contrast to earlier in the week, when he reflected on a missed opportunity in a narrow 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. McDavid’s mindset of balancing playmaking with finishing has clearly paid off.

The team’s season got off to a rocky start, with a 6-6-4 record after a heavy loss to the Colorado Avalanche. However, Edmonton has found more consistency recently, and Thursday’s win showcased their offensive potential.

McDavid’s message

“I thought I passed a couple away the other night and it ultimately cost us, losing a 1-0 game,” McDavid said, according to NHL.com. “Who knows if I score on one of those. I definitely thought about shooting a little bit more.”

He added, “It feels good to get a couple as a group, and hopefully guys are feeling good about themselves and can build on it. I feel like we’re playing better. It’s nice to score some goals and feel good about ourselves.”

What’s next for the Oilers

Goaltending has been a lingering concern, but Calvin Pickard held strong against Seattle. Edmonton could still pursue a goalie trade, yet the offense’s resurgence has shifted focus to the team’s scoring capabilities.

The Oilers continue their homestand with three upcoming games: Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets, followed by matchups with the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings. Fans will be watching closely to see if McDavid can maintain his scoring momentum.

