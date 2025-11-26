Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are learning old habits die hard in the NHL. With the team stumbling with the same old stone time and again, the captain issued a straightforward message on helping out Stuart Skinner and the goaltending room.

The Oilers lost in embarrassing fashion to the Dallas Stars on home ice. Following the 8–3 defeat, McDavid and Edmonton have now allowed seven or more goals in a game for the third time this season. Needless to say, the Oilers have lost every single time they’ve surrendered that many tallies. Giving up goals in bunches is hardly a recipe for success, and the team in the Gateway to the North is being reminded of that night after night.

In hopes of flipping the script, a loud buzz is building around the Oilers. Many are calling for a big splash in net, as the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard has been anything but reliable. McDavid addressed the hot topic in Edmonton, shifting the focus toward the rest of the lineup rather than the goalie duo.

“I really feel like goaltending is a team thing,” McDavid admitted postgame, via Greg Wyshynski on X. “I don’t care who it is: When the team in front of them isn’t playing up to their standards, [it’s] tough for a goalie to look good. I felt bad for both of them tonight.”

Tough night for Skinner and Pickard

Taking on the second-best team in the NHL—the Dallas Stars—at Rogers Place, Kris Knoblauch gave Skinner the nod in net. However, it was far from a smooth night for the 27-year-old. Skinner didn’t even make it out of the first period, as Dallas buried four unanswered goals in the opening frame. His night was cut short, but Pickard didn’t have much better luck, either.

Of course, it might be easy to point the finger at the goaltenders after such a lopsided loss, but there’s clearly an elephant in the room. McDavid is staring right at it, and he’s shown no hesitation addressing it publicly.

How can the Oilers turn their season around?

Now it’s up to the Oilers to right the ship amid a chaotic NHL season. In more ways than one, it feels like déjà vu for this team—but just because Edmonton has been in similar waters before doesn’t mean it knows how to escape them this time.

If there’s a silver lining for the Oilers, it’s that the Pacific Division is currently being led by some of the youngest rosters in the league. With Anaheim sitting on top, Edmonton can hope the Ducks’ inexperience eventually shows over the long haul—giving the proven group in Alberta a chance to hit the gas and take over.

It should go without saying, but if the Oilers want to turn the page, they need to give their goaltenders far more help. Skinner and Pickard have to raise their level, too—because sooner or later, even the best teams need the man between the pipes to bail them out.

