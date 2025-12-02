NHL News: Oilers receive limited updates on injuries to Roslovic, Kapanen and Walman ahead of Christmas stretch

The Edmonton Oilers have shown flashes of brilliance this season, most recently with a 4-0 shutout win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Yet, consistency has eluded the team, and a series of injuries is threatening to stall their momentum.

Among the sidelined players are Jack Roslovic, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jake Walman, all key contributors whose absences are being felt as Edmonton navigates a tough stretch of games. While Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Curtis Lazar have returned, the Oilers still face an uphill battle to maintain their position in the Pacific Division.

Roslovic, in particular, has emerged as one of Edmonton’s steadier offensive forces this season, recording 18 points in 23 games. His injury occurred after stepping in front of a shot against Dallas last week, and though coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed it wasn’t a broken bone, it’s severe enough to keep him out for an extended period.

What’s the latest on Roslovic and other injured Oilers?

On The Jason Gregor Show, NHL insider Jason Gregor provided clarity on the timelines: “If you look at the injuries, Roslovic, and Kapanen, I’m gonna say right now, most likely, probably not till after Christmas. There’s a chance one or both could play a game before, but I think if we’re talking realistic, now guy heals quicker than you think, that’s great. More than three weeks which puts him after Christmas break.”

Jack Roslovic #28 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench . Joe Hrycych/Getty Images

If the timeline holds, Roslovic’s earliest possible return is December 23 against Calgary, though a more realistic target is the December 27 road game, also against the Flames. Kapanen, sidelined since October 19 due to a lower-body injury, remains on long-term injured reserve, limiting the team’s forward depth further.

What about Jake Walman?

Gregor also addressed the status of Jake Walman, who missed three consecutive games after taking two hard shots in a matchup against Tampa Bay. “Jake Walman did skate today, progression, but he did not finish the practice, he left early with the medical staff, so not playing tomorrow, I don’t think he is playing Thursday, I would say Saturday at the earliest,” Gregor said.

Despite these setbacks, there is at least a glimmer of optimism. With Nugent-Hopkins and Curtis Lazar back in the lineup, Edmonton is gaining some stability as it prepares for the upcoming games, including the challenging matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

The Oilers will need timely returns from Roslovic, Kapanen, and Walman to regain a foothold in the Pacific Division. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the team can maintain momentum or if injuries will continue to weigh on their performance as the holiday stretch approaches.