The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have come to an end and here is a breakdown of the results of some of the most anticipated events in the competition.

Breaking down the Paris 2024 outcome: Results across key sports in the Olympic Games

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games delivered thrilling competition across all sports, with athletes showcasing their skills and determination on the world stage. The biggest sporting event of the year comes to an end in Paris to reappear in Los Angeles 2028.

Undoubtedly, these Olympic Games have brought many emotions to the world of sport, there have been many surprises and also many historic moments, such as Diana Taurasi, who won her sixth Olympic gold medal with Team USA and became the most decorated Olympic basketball player in history.

From Wednesday, July 24, 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries competed for 329 gold medals in 29 different sports. Now it’s time to wait another four years to relive the emotions experienced in Paris.

Olympic basketball results

In basketball, Team USA continued to assert its dominance in both categories. The men’s team, led by a star-studded lineup, claimed gold after a hard-fought final against France while Serbia claimed the bronze. The women’s team extended their golden streak with a victory over France as well while Australia secured bronze. These wins reinforced Team USA’s position at the pinnacle of Olympic basketball.

Olympic hockey results

Field hockey saw intense competition, with the Netherlands taking the gold in the men’s tournament after a thrilling final against Germany, while India took the third place. The women’s gold went also to the Netherlands, who outclassed China in the penalty shootout, while Argentina secured the bronze medal.

Olympic soccer results

Soccer at Paris 2024 was a global spectacle. The men’s gold was secured by Spain, who triumphed over France in a dramatic final, while Morocco secured their bronze medal. On the women’s side, Team USA captured the gold medal, defeating Brazil in a match that had fans on the edge of their seats, while Germany took the bronze.

Olympic table tennis results

Table tennis delivered its usual fast-paced action, with China’s Fan Zhendong taking gold in the men’s singles and China’s Chen Meng triumphing in the women’s singles. The team events saw China securing gold in both the men’s and women’s team competitions, continuing their dominance in the sport.

Olympic athletics results

Athletics provided some of the most iconic moments of Paris 2024. In the men’s 100m, Noah Lyles captured gold, while the women’s 100m saw Julien Alfred claiming victory.

The marathon events were grueling tests of endurance, with Tamirat Tola from Ethiopia and Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands emerging as the champions.

Olympic skateboarding results

Skateboarding continued to be a fan favorite. In the men’s street event, Japan’s Yuto Horigome wowed the judges to take gold, while Japan’s Coco Yoshizawa secured the top spot in the women’s street competition as well. The park events were equally thrilling, with Australians Keegan Palmer and Arisa Trew each earning gold.

Olympic volleyball and beach volleyball results

In indoor volleyball, France took gold in a spectacular final against Poland, while Team USA got the bronze medal. Italy triumphed in the women’s tournament against Team USA, while Brazil secured bronze medal.

Beach volleyball saw Sweeden in the men’s category win the gold medal against Germany and in women’s Brazil secured the gold medal after beating Canada.

Olympic tennis results

Tennis at Paris 2024 saw new champions emerge. In men’s singles, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic claimed the gold after defeatingSpaniard Carlos Alcaraz, while the Italian Lorenzo Musetti secured the bronze medal. The women’s singles gold went to Chinese Zheng Qinwen who defeated Croatian Donna Vekic, while Iga Swiatek secured bronze.

The doubles and mixed doubles events also provided great drama, with Australia taking home the gold medal in men’s doubles, Czech Republic won the mixed and Italy won the women’s doubles.

Olympic swimming results

Swimming at Paris 2024 saw records shattered and legends born. In the men’s events, French Leon Marchand dominated the pool with multiple golds, including the 400m medley. The women’s swimming events were equally electrifying, with Katie Ledecky taking gold in 1500m freesyle.

Relay events added to the excitement, with Team USA winning gold in both the mixed and women’s 4x100m medley relays, solidifying their place as the top swimming nation. China pulled off a surprise to win the men’s category.

Olympic gymnastics results

Gymnastics at Paris 2024 delivered unforgettable performances. In the men’s all-around competition, Japan’s Oka Shinnosuke showcased incredible skill and consistency to capture gold. On the women’s side, Simone Biles delivered a stunning routine in the final to secure the top podium spot.

The team events were also fiercely contested, with Japan and Team USA taking home the gold medals, continuing their nation’s strong legacy in the sport.