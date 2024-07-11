LeBron James had very kind words for Kawhi Leonard after Team USA confirmed the Clippers' star is out of 2024 Paris Olympics.

LeBron James is ready to lead a roster full of stars in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The list is impressive with names like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum or Anthony Edwards.

One of those key pieces trying to win a gold medal in France was Kawhi Leonard. However, the problems with his right knee, which left him out of the playoffs, became a big factor for head coach Steve Kerr.

As a consequence, Leonard is out of the squad and will be replaced by Derrick White who had an amazing championship run with the Boston Celtics. it’s important to remember that Team USA will share group in Paris with Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico.

LeBron James sends special message to Kawhi Leonard

After Team USA beat Canada during an exhibition game to start the final stage of preparation toward the 2024 Paris Olympics, LeBron James had a special message for Kawhi Leonard.

“You know, obviously, that was a mutual decision I believe between Kawhi and USA Basketball. We were definitely looking forward to it. At the end of the day, he is still a brother of ours. He went through training camp with us. More importantly, we just wish him the best and that’s all that matters.”