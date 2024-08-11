LeBron James and Michael Jordan now share a record with Jayson Tatum achieved with Team USA at Paris 2024.

Team USA‘s triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics not only added another gold medal to their legacy but also set an unusual record with Jayson Tatum as the standout. The Boston Celtics player matched none other than LeBron James and Michael Jordan in an unprecedented achievement.

Although Tatum’s participation throughout the tournament did not meet expectations due to limited playing time, he was still a crucial part of the United States’ latest Olympic triumph.

One of the major concerns among fans and the basketball world was why Coach Steve Kerr did not give the Boston Celtics player more playing time on the court for Team USA.

However, the limited time he spent on the court made a significant impact and contributed to Kerr’s team securing another gold medal, along with an unprecedented record for Tatum.

Jayson Tatum #10 of the United States walks on the court during a break in the second half of an exhibition game against Canada ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72.

Tatum, a first-team All-NBA selection in each of the last three seasons, played in just four of the U.S.’s six games in Paris, scoring a total of 21 points in the tournament.

Tatum and an unmatched record

Perhaps it was something Tatum did not anticipate when the Olympic Games began, but with the gold medal victory, the Celtic matched none other than Jordan and James with a unique record.

He became the third All-NBA First Team player in history to win an Olympic gold medal in the same year they also captured an NBA championship ring, following the GOATs LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

A fact that excites Boston fans

Both Michael Jordan and LeBron James share this record with Tatum, and in the years they achieved it (1992 and 2012, respectively), they also went on to win championships with their teams the following year—Jordan with the Bulls and James with the Heat.

So for those who believe in coincidences in Boston, perhaps next season the team will once again claim a championship ring with star Jayson Tatum leading the way.