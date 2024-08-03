After the 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico, Kevin Durant achieved another milestone, solidifying his status as a key figure in the U.S. national team.

Team USA defeated Puerto Rico 104-83 in the last Group C match, thus obtaining a 3-0 record and will play Brazil in the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Kevin Durant achieved another personal record with the United States and continues to etch his name in Olympic history.

Kevin Durant became the leading scorer and rebounder in the history of the U.S. national team. He registered 11 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes in the last match. KD was already the leader in scoring, but he reached 126 rebounds against Puerto Rico and surpassed Carmelo Anthony (125).

After the game, Durant downplayed his individual achievement, emphasizing the team’s ultimate goal. “It’s cool to do that type of stuff but we’re trying to get this gold,” Durant remarked.

He also highlighted the importance of team cohesion: “We just play together, we play off each other. We’ve got two different units that play different ways, but we’re all on the same page. It’s been a fun first three games and we’re looking forward to the medal rounds.”

Kevin Durant #7 and Anthony Davis #14 of Team United States contest for a rebound over Jose Alvarado #10 and George Conditt IV #1 of Team Puerto Rico. Pool/Getty Images

Team USA: All-time leaders for career points in Olympics history

Here is a list of the top 10 scorers for Team USA in the history of the Olympic Games:

Kevin Durant (483) Carmelo Anthony (336) LeBron James (316) David Robinson (270) Michael Jordan (256) Charles Barkley (231) Chris Mullin (196) Dwyane Wade (186) Karl Malone (171) Scottie Pippen (170)

As Team USA advances to the knockout stages, Durant’s leadership and record-breaking performances will be crucial in their quest for Olympic gold.