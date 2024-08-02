LeBron James and Team USA dominate at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The King demonstrates his leadership and the American team pursues its goal.

Team USA performed much better against South Sudan in the Olympic group stage than in their exhibition match. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the 103-86 U.S. victory, which puts them atop Group C with a 2-0 record at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Team USA’s story tonight was the performance of their bench. Bam Adebayo and Kevin Durant led four players with double digits in points, with the substitutes setting the pace of the game. In addition, a different starting lineup was seen with Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum replacing Joel Embiid and Jrue Holiday.

However, the change in lineups and rotation is something everyone on Team USA Basketball is prepared for. LeBron pointed out that for everyone on this team, it’s about playing at the highest level during the minutes they are on the court.

What is Lebron James’ goal with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Lakers star LeBron James said his only goal is to win gold for Team USA and that’s all he’s thinking about. James also marked another milestone against South Sudan, becoming the third player in USA Basketball history with at least 300 points at the Olympics, joining Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.

Lebron James #6 of Team United States holds the ball while defended by Nuni Omot #5 of Team South Sudan during a Men’s Group Phase – Group C game between United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 31, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Team USA’s bench unbalances scoreboard: LeBron highlights team depth

But it was Team USA’s bench that turned the tide of the game against South Sudan. LeBron credited them for getting the job done, emphasizing how dangerous this team is from top to bottom: “It’s great,” James said. “I mean, you know, we have 12 guys that can go out and get the job done, any night. And, you know, our second unit did that tonight for us. Defensively, that’s where it started, and then offensively, they were also great.”