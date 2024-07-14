Caitlin Clark deliver an epic fourth quarter at Minnesota after Team USA and Cheryl Reeve left her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Caitlin Clark had circled in her calendar the game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx. It was a first encounter with coach Cheryl Reeve after the star was left out of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There have been many rumors about why Clark didn’t make the roster, but, none of that matter when Caitlin went on attack mode during the fourth quarter: 10 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and one steal.

In the end, the Fever got a 81-74 victory on the road and are still very much alive in the race to clinch a playoff spot in the WNBA. By the way, after this performance, Caitlin Clark’s odds to claim Rookie of the Year skyrocketed to 90%.

Why is Caitlin Clark out of the Olympics?

Before the game between the Fever and the Lynx, Minnesota’s coach, Cheryl Reeve, was asked about Caitlin Clark being snubbed from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reeve will be in charge of coaching the Women’s Team in France. This was her answer about the future of Caitlin Clark in the national team. “Why would I answer a national team question? I’m wearing Lynx. And I’m the head coach of the national team, but I’m not the chair of the committee. Anybody want to venture into anything else?”

Clark took notice of all the controversy and, when the victory was locked on the road, she pumped the crowd at Minnesota and clearly stared at Reeve who watched everything from her bench. Incredible moment in the WNBA.