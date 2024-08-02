Stephen A. Smith accuses Steve Kerr of "insulting" Jayson Tatum. The decision of the coach of Team USA generates great controversy in the world of basketball.

‘You have any idea how insulting that is?’: Stephen A. Smith takes issue with Kerr's take on Tatum's Choice in Paris 2024

Jayson Tatum’s participation in the USA Olympic basketball team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has generated great controversy. The Boston Celtics player did not see action in the first game against Serbia, a decision that has been strongly criticized by renowned commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Smith accused coach Steve Kerr of “insulting” Tatum by not including him in the starting rotation. The analyst highlighted the player’s accomplishments, such as his multiple Conference Finals appearances and NBA championship title, to emphasize his displeasure with Kerr’s decision.

Steve Kerr’s decision to leave Tatum out of the match against Serbia generated a lot of speculation. Initially, the player was rumored to be ill, but it was later confirmed that he was simply not included in the coach’s plans.

The controversy over Tatum’s minutes

Stephen A. Smith referred to Tatum’s case and said the following: “Jayson Tatum ain’t even 28… [he] is the reigning, defending NBA champion… And before you even go out for warmups, you’re letting him know, ‘We got 10 players we gonna play before you.’ … You have any idea how insulting that is?“

Jayson Tatum #10 and Stephen Curry #4 of the United States react during the first half of an exhibition game between the United States and Australia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 15, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Tatum, known for his versatility and ability to adapt to different roles, has been one of the best players in the NBA in recent years. His exclusion from the starting team generated surprise and discontent among the fans.

Kerr defends his decision

The coach of Team USA, Steve Kerr, tried to justify his decision by stating that the main goal is to win the gold medal and that all players must be willing to sacrifice for the team. In addition, he highlighted the depth of the squad and the importance of keeping all players engaged.

However, criticism of Kerr does not stop, and the controversy over Jayson Tatum’s management of minutes continues to be one of the most talked about topics in the world of basketball.