Argentina U23 take on Morocco U23 in their first match of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, and USA soccer fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes clash. Stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options to ensure you catch every moment of the action in your country.
The Olympic soccer tournament is gearing up to be a must-watch event, especially with the debut of the reigning FIFA World Champion, Argentina. Known for their rich soccer history and immense talent, Argentina enters the competition as a top contender, aiming to add another prestigious title to their collection and match Hungary’s record as one of the winningest teams in Olympic soccer history.
Adding to the excitement, Argentina will face Morocco, who shocked the world by reaching the semifinals at Qatar 2022, marking a historic achievement for African nations. Morocco now has its sights set on making a similar impact at the Olympic Games, poised to challenge the heavyweights and etch their name in the annals of Olympic soccer lore.
Argentina U23 vs Morocco U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
USA: 9:00 AM (ET)
Argentina U23 vs Morocco U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Public Television, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX Eurosport France, France 2
Germany: ZDF Sport Eurosport, Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Arena
Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, TUDN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SNRT Live, Arryadia 3
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo.