Where to watch Brazil vs USA live for free in the USA: Women's Olympic Volleyball 2024

Brazil will clash with the USA in the highly anticipated semifinals of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball tournament. Make sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on match times and streaming options in the USA, so you don’t miss a moment of the intense action.

[Watch Brazil vs USA live for free in the USA on Fubo]

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as two of the tournament’s top contenders collide in a battle for the final. Team USA, who navigated a tough group stage to advance as runners-up, faces their biggest test yet. After a dominant 3-0 victory over Poland in the quarterfinals, the Americans are set for an even bigger challenge.

Standing in their way is Brazil, a team that has been flawless so far, winning every match and every set. With a spot in the final on the line, this clash promises to be a high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat spectacle.

When will the Brazil vs USA match be played?

In a highly anticipated showdown, Brazil will clash with the USA in the Women’s Olympic Volleyball semifinal on Thursday, August 8th, at 10:00 AM (ET).

Rosamaria Montibeller of Brazil – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Brazil vs USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Brazil vs USA in the USA

Don’t miss the thrilling 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball clash between Brazil and Team USA, streaming live on Fubo with a free trial available! Catch all the intense action on NBC, USA Network, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock, and E!