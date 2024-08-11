France will face Team USA in the 2024 Women's Olympic basketball gold medal game. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

Where to watch France vs Team USA live for free in the USA: Women's Olympic basketball 2024

France face off against Team USA in the highly anticipated gold medal game of the 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball tournament. This showdown is set to be the marquee event of the Games, promising a thrilling spectacle for basketball enthusiasts. Make sure to mark your calendars and keep an eye out for tip-off times and streaming details in the USA.

[Watch France vs Team USA live for free in the USA on Fubo]

In the women’s category, the stage is set for a repeat of the men’s final as France and Team USA clash once again to determine the gold medal winner. This matchup underscores the continued dominance of both nations in the sport. Team USA, led by the stellar performance of Stephen Curry, claimed gold in the men’s tournament, leaving France hungry for redemption.

After a grueling overtime win against Belgium, the French women are eager to avenge their male counterparts’ loss and assert their own dominance. The upcoming duel promises to be a thrilling showdown, with Team USA emerging as the favorites yet again. The stakes couldn’t be higher as both teams vie for the pinnacle of Olympic glory.

When will the France vs Team USA match be played?

France will go head-to-head with Team USA in the much-anticipated 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball final this Sunday, August 11th. The game is set to tip off at 9:30 AM (ET).

Gabby Williams (France) – IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

France vs Team USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch France vs Team USA in the USA

Don’t miss the highly anticipated 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball showdown between France and Team USA, streaming live on Fubo (with a free trial available). The game will also be broadcast on Peacock and NBC.