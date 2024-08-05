Get ready for a thrilling showdown as France take on Germany in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball quarterfinals. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates, tip-off times, and streaming options in the USA—this is one match you won't want to miss! [Watch France vs Germany live for free in the USA on Fubo] […]

Where to watch France vs Germany live for free in the USA: Men's Olympic Volleyball 2024

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as France take on Germany in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball quarterfinals. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates, tip-off times, and streaming options in the USA—this is one match you won’t want to miss!

[Watch France vs Germany live for free in the USA on Fubo]

The home team faced a grueling group stage but managed to navigate through with grit. They kicked off with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Serbia, followed by a decisive 3-0 triumph against Canada. Despite a final match day setback against Slovenia, those two crucial victories were enough to propel them into the quarter-finals.

Looking ahead, the French squad is set for a challenging clash against Germany, a team that also endured a rocky group stage. Germany secured their quarter-final berth with wins over Japan and Argentina, despite an initial loss to the USA. The upcoming match promises to be a nail-biter as both teams battle for a spot in the semi-finals.

When will the France vs Germany match be played?

France will clash with Germany on Monday, August 5, at 11:00 AM (ET) for the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball quarterfinals.

Christian Fromm of Germany – IMAGO / Newspix

France vs Germany: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch France vs Germany in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball showdown between France and Germany streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. For comprehensive coverage, tune in to NBC, USA Network, and E!