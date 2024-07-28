United States face China for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Women's Olympic Volleyball group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

Where to watch United States vs China live for free in the USA: Women's Olympic Volleyball 2024

The United States are set to tip off against China in the highly anticipated Matchday 1 of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball group stage. Fans nationwide are buzzing with excitement for this electrifying showdown, so make sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on tip-off times and streaming options.

Team USA has kicked off their campaign in the Paris 2024 women’s volleyball tournament, aiming for a medal despite not being among the top favorites. Their performance in the last Nations League showed promising moments, fueling their hopes for a stronger showing in this Olympic event.

In a challenging group, the U.S. faces formidable opponents, including China, who pose the biggest threat. The group also includes France and Serbia, both of whom struggled in the recent Nations League. China, however, finished fifth in that competition, making a victory against them crucial for Team USA’s medal aspirations.

When will the United States vs China match be played?

The United States are set to face China in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball group stage this Monday, July 29, with the match scheduled to start at 11:00 AM (ET).

Zhu Ting (1st L) of China cheers up with teammates – IMAGO / Xinhua

United States vs China: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch United States vs China in the USA

